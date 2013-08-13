The Business App 50: The Best Apps To Help You Do Your Job

Chances are, by now you have a smartphone and maybe a tablet, and you never leave home without one or both of them.

These devices have transformed our daily lives. While much attention is given to the coolest consumer apps, mobile apps that help you do your job better are arguably even more important.

With that in mind, we’ve assembled a collection of apps that can help you be a rock star at work.

We curated this list by polling coworkers, researching the recommendations of other tech publications, and sifting through ratings on the major app stores.

Jump to the apps in the following categories:

Business productivity: Apps that help you work faster, better, smarter.

Business social networking: Stay connected to colleagues and coworkers.

Business travel/entertainment: Help for business trips and meeting.

Calendar/To-Do: Keep your projects organised.

Job hunting: Find your next, great gig.

Finance/Expenses: Bill customers, track expenses.

Scanning/Printing: Help with paperwork.

Security: Keep other people out of your business.

