BOO: Is This The Start Of The Markets Freaking Out?

Noteworthy: An auction of 5-year Treasuries saw a pretty notable jump in rates.
People are wondering if this is the start the markets actually getting nervous.
Here’s a look at 5-year futures:
Granted, we’re still talking razor thing yields of 1.53%, hardly panic. But still.
Here’s a look at the full yield curve today. Clear widening across the short end.
