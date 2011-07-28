BOO: Is This The Start Of The Markets Freaking Out?

Noteworthy: An auction of 5-year Treasuries saw a pretty notable jump in rates.



People are wondering if this is the start the markets actually getting nervous.

Here’s a look at 5-year futures:

Granted, we’re still talking razor thing yields of 1.53%, hardly panic. But still.

Here’s a look at the full yield curve today. Clear widening across the short end.

