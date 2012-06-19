Meet The 5-Year-Old Artist From Australia Who Just Opened Her Own Gallery Show In Chelsea

Photo: Courtesy of Aelita Andre

Five-year-old Aelita Andre has has already graduated from putting her finger paintings on the fridge.The Australian child prodigy has her work on display at the Agora Gallery on 25th Street in Chelsea until July 3, according to her website. The show is entitled “Aelita Andre: Secret Universe.”



Critics have compared Andre’s work to that of Jackson Pollock, an early 20th-century painter whose paintings were colourful and vivacious, created mainly by splattering paint on canvas. Andre uses the same painting technique, but adds glitter and occasionally, toys like plastic dinosaurs, butterflies and penguins.

You may think this is just child’s play, but Andre’s work is serious business. Her first solo show was in Melbourne, Australia when she was just two years old. Most of us couldn’t hold a paintbrush at that age.

Guest of a Guest reported that last year, tickets for Andre’s Agora Gallery show sold out within seven days. Andre has also had her work displayed in shows in Hong Kong and Biennale, Italy, and sold paintings for as much as $24,000.

Andre’s father, Michael, discovered her knack for art when Andre crawled onto one of his canvasses and started painting.

“As soon as she finished her first acrylic on canvas, I saw the MIR Russian Space Station surrounded by cherry blossoms. It was just so poignant and evocative,” Michael Andre said, according to Andre’s website.

Andre’s paintings in the Chelsea show are also for sale on Art-Mine.com. Most are priced around $5,500.

