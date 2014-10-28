A 5-Year-Old Boy Is Being Tested For Ebola At A New York City Hospital

Bryan Thomas/Getty Images A health alert is displayed at the entrance to Bellevue Hospital October 23, 2014 in New York City.

A 5-year-old boy who was recently in one of the African countries that are seeing an unprecedented Ebola outbreak came down with a fever and is now being tested for the disease.

The boy, who has not been named, is under observation at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, where another Ebola patient who had recently traveled from Africa is being treated, according to a press release from the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation.

From the press release: “The patient, a minor, developed a fever this morning while under observation at the hospital. The patient was in one of the three Ebola epidemic countries in ‎West Africa within the past 21 days.”

Preliminary results are expected later on Monday, according to the release.

The city’s health department has also started contact tracing to determine who the boy may have been in contact with recently.

The health department reminds New Yorkers: “The chances of the average New Yorker contracting Ebola are extremely slim. Ebola is spread by directly touching the bodily fluids of an infected person. You cannot be infected simply by being near someone who has Ebola.”

Dr. Craig Spencer, the diagnosed Ebola patient who is currently being treated at Bellevue, is still in serious condition but is improving, according to NBC News.

