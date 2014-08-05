A 5-Year-Old Boy Just Lost Re-Election As Mayor In Minnesota

A 5-year-old boy has lost his bid for a third term as mayor of a small town in Minnesota.

According to The Associated Press and local reports, Bobby Tufts, the young mayor of Dorset, Minnesota, lost re-election on Sunday night. “The news broke on his mother’s Facebook page Sunday,” KARE11 reported.

Post by Emma Tufts. Dorset only has about 25 residents, the reports said, and the unofficial mayor of the city is determined by picking names out of a hat. But the casual election system hasn't stopped Tufts from enjoying the benefits of elected office. "His biggest perks are that he gets to give hugs and gets lots of free ice cream,'" his mother, Emma Tufts, told Today in 2013. "He's pretty much a celebrity around town when he walks in to Dorset House and other places, because he knows all the waitresses ... He's very charming. For him, it's just another day. He thinks it's just part of being mayor. Even before all the publicity, the local people really knew who he was." One of his "major acts" as mayor was to proclaim ice cream as the new top of the food pyramid, The Associated Press said. "It was fun, but it's time to pass on the vote," Bobby told the AP.

