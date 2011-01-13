Meet The Five-Year-Old Basketball Phenom That Has Already Been Contacted By Kansas State

The next LeBron James?



Maybe that’s premature, but five-year-old K.J. Farfan is already a top basketball prospect. He’s received personal letters from Kansas State coach Frank Martin and Florida coach Frank Haith and he’s had a one-on-one meeting with Isiah Thomas.

Why? Because he’s really good. The kid can’t even read but he was playing against seven and eight-year-olds when he was just four. He now plays in three leagues for kids under the age of 10. Take a look at Farfan ball:



Farfan has been featured on a number of basketball Web sites and has done several radio and television interviews. You might have seen him on NBA TV.

He apparently became hooked on basketball after he saw a Michael Jordan DVD when he was 11 months old.

He already endures a crazy workout regimen that includes miles of running, parachute training, sit-ups, and push-ups.

Farfan also has a “personal trainer and massage therapist, not to mention a nutritionist, personal security guards at his games, and a barber who makes house calls twice a week to trim his hair.”

Basically he’s living the NBA life at the age of five.

