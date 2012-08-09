CHART: The Best And Worst Asset Classes Of The Last 5 Years

It is hard to believe that the great financial crisis started 5 years ago today when the subprime crisis surfaced, as many would feel like it was only yesterday.



Jim Reid’s of Deutsche Bank today reflects on the crisis, and the chart below from his latest note shows the performance of various asset classes since 5 years ago today.

The best performing asset turns out to be corn, followed by gold and silver. The worst asset classes were mainly European peripheral stocks.

Funny enough, Shanghai Composite was the 6th worst performing asset class.

Photo: Deutsche Bank/Also Sprache Analyst

This post originally appeared at Also Sprach Analyst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.