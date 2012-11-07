5 Ways To Win Any Negotiation [Infographic]

If you’re a new small business trying to get off the ground, the ability to negotiate is crucial. You will have to make your arguments against much bigger, more powerful entities, so it’s essential that you know the science behind negotiation skills and how they affect the other party’s psyche.



Open Forum created an infographic based on a previous post to show what you need to come out on top:

Photo: Open Forum

