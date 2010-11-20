5 Ways To Use Brain Science To Create Persuasive Presentations

How many BORING presentations have you attended in your lifetime? If you are like most people the answer is “too many!”



Recently, I gave a talk on how to use brain science to create compelling and persuasive presentations.

Here are 5 ideas from the talk.

Dr. Susan Weinschenk is the author of Neuro Web Design: What makes them click? and 100 Things Every Designer Needs To Know About People. This article has been republished from her blog, Whatmakesthemclick.net, with permission.



1. Talk to the emotional brain with photos Forget text bullet points on your slides. Those bullet points are your outline. Don't bore your audience by showing them your outline! Use colourful photos to capture the attention of the emotional brain. But don't overdo it. You don't need a different photo every 10 seconds for every thought you have. 2. Tell stories Our brain processes information best when it is in the form of a story. Use stories throughout your presentation. These can be true stories or allegorical stories that make a point. Stories make the information easier to understand and process, and they also get people's attention. Everyone loves stories. Research shows that when you tell a story the brain is reacting as though you are the character in the story. You are, in essence, experiencing what the person in the story is experiencing. 4. Look people in the eye In order to be believable you've got to look people in the eye while you are talking. Pick out someone in the audience and look at them for about 5 seconds, then pick another person and look at them while you are talking for about 5 seconds, etc. Even if you are not looking directly at each person, just the fact that you are looking up and making eye contact with someone gives the (largely unconscious) message that you are telling the truth and you are reliable. Looking down at your notes all the time makes it seem that you are being shifty and not telling the truth. 5. Say what everyone else is doing For more presentation tips, check out: 7 Tips To Create A Truly Awesome, Memorable Presentation >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.