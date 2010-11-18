5 Ways To Tweet During Bill Clinton's Keynote Without Getting Caught

You tweeting back there?

Bill Clinton has apparently banned tweeting, live blogging, and social media updating during his Salesforce.com conference keynote next month.In response, reader Todd Hyten left this comment on our earlier post.



Top 5 Ways to Tweet During BIll Clinton’s Keynote Without Being Caught

1. Distract Bill: Sit near the aisle and periodically throw chicken nuggets on the floor.

2. The Neck manoeuvre: Lean forward like you’re really interested — and use the neck of the person in front of you to cover your texting on your phone.

3. The Thoughtful Chin Tuck: Hold your chin with thumb and forefinger, head slightly bent down as if in deep contemplation. You can still look up while tweeting with other hand.

4. Laugh it up: Bill will inevitably have a funny comment. Tweet while everyone is laughing – the crowd movement will keep Bill’s eyes off you.

5. Don’t Care: Tweet anyway, right in front of Bill. If he tries to shame you into stopping, just shout out “I am not having tweeting relations with that woman.”

