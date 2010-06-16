5 Ways To Tell Which VC Firm Is Right For You

The role of a founding CEO in a startup searching for a business model is radically different than a CEO building and growing a company.



Some VC’s get it, others may not.

So if you’re the founder of a startup, you may want to consider who you take money from.

How do you figure out which VC firm is best for you?

Here are five questions to consider.

What startup stage do they typically invest in? Do they “get” Customer Development? Who do they have as advisors? How many of their founders are still with their company? Will they tailor your vesting to your contribution as a founder?

Steve Blank teaches entrepreneurship at U.C. Berkeley, Stanford University and the Columbia University/Berkeley Joint Executive MBA program. He also wrote about building early stage companies in his book, Four Steps to the Epiphany. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

