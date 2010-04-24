5 Ways To Tell If It's Time For Your Small Business To Outsource

Increasingly, owners of small businesses in a wide variety of fields are outsourcing executive-level positions such as chief financial officer and chief marketing officer, seeking overall strategy solutions rather than single functions such as bookkeeping or graphic design.

Entrepreneur David Walsh, author of Source Control, an e-book on effective outsourcing for small businesses, says entrepreneurs are learning that 'outsourcing your CFO might mean a light monthly retainer with a retired CFO in the Midwest, or that outsourcing your legal might mean a bi-weekly teleconference with an attorney you couldn't possibly afford to hire full-time.

'Experts say the CFO position is especially ripe for outsourcing, as many entrepreneurs don't feel comfortable handling high-level financials on their own. Paul R. Shackford, founder of B2B CFO, which provides part--time CFO services to businesses nationwide, says entrepreneurs often come to his firm when they find they can't answer banks' questions about issues such as cash flow projections or covenants. Shackford says outsourcing a CFO position can save an entrepreneur 20 per cent to 30 per cent compared with a full-time employee.

John Gillespie, founder and president of Beyond the Bottom Line, a financial consulting firm that outsources financial services, offers the following calculation, which considers the fact that most small companies need a CFO's services, but might not need those services 40 hours per week: A full-time CFO with a base salary of $175,000, plus an additional 25 per cent for taxes and benefits, would cost $218,750 per year, or $18,229 per month. But he says most small companies might only need a CFO's services for one day per week, at an estimated cost of at $6,400--a 65 per cent savings.

The trend isn't limited to CFOs. Adam Atwood, principal of Kilman Atwood, which provides marketing strategy services to small businesses, says entrepreneurs can save anywhere from 40 per cent to 60 per cent by outsourcing the chief marketing officer position. 'It's an easy pitch when you can tell a business with $15 million to $20 million in revenue that instead of hiring a CMO for $150,000 a year plus benefits, they can pay about half that by outsourcing the position,' Atwood says.