5 ways to spot a fake diamond

Diana Yukari/Business Insider

A loupe is a magnifying glass that you can buy at any jewellery store and will let you take a closer look at your gem and setting.

'When you're looking at a diamond, there are a few things you'll notice,' Hirsch told us. 'First, the majority of diamonds are made in nature so that means you're going to see some imperfections in the carbon. A fake stone would be perfect -- absolutely perfect.'

Hirsch explains that certain lab-grown stones will also look perfect through the loupe, and so you should be cautious before discarding perfect gems. It can be a clue, however, that you should take a closer look or bring the stone to an expert.

Second, observe the diamond's edges. 'When you're taking a look at a diamond through a loupe, a real stone is going to have sharp edges, and a fake stone will have rounded edges,' Hirsch explained.

Lastly, look at the mounting and etchings, especially any marks that signify what metal was used. 'If the metal is gold-plated or silver, chances are it's not a diamond, because why would you put a nice stone mounted in such a cheap metal?' Hirsch said. 'Most diamonds are mounted in gold or set in platinum.'

'Also take a look at the mounting itself and how that diamond is set,' she added. 'If the setting looks like it's of poor quality, that probably means it's not going to be a real diamond either.'