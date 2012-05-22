Here's What You Can Do To Lower The Crazy Costs Of College Tuition

Photo: Flickr / rkeefer

Back in 1980, the average annual cost of attending a year of undergraduate college was about $3,500, including tuition, room and board.Today, that figure is more than $20,000 — a 7% annual increase over three decades, well above the rate of inflation. The current cost of a higher degree at a public university will cost you around $15,000, while private schools top the list at $30,000 and up.

If costs continue to escalate at these levels, couples with young children could expect to pay $60,000 or more per year by the time their kids head off to school.

Now more than ever it’s important to consider smarter paths to affording a college degree. Here are five ways to save on college without sacrificing the quality of the education.

College Credit in High School

The College Board is best known for administering the SAT, the most widely used college admission exam, but it also offers advanced placement (AP) tests that allow students the ability to earn college credit while still in high school.

There are currently 33 AP courses available to high school students, with the College Board confirming that 90% of four-year colleges award credit, advanced placement or both based on AP exam scores. The cost savings can be great — it costs $87 to sit for an AP exam, whereas a single college credit can run anywhere from $90 to $600. Considering many students take five or more years to graduate from college these days, AP credits offer a savings in both time and money.



Study Abroad Full Time

Studying abroad for a semester is common for students at U.S. universities, but students also have the option of going completely international to obtain a degree. The cost savings can be substantial for what amounts to a similar level of education. But what also helps are fast-track programs to advanced degrees that aren’t offered in the U.S.

One study cited England as an affordable destination, with annual costs between $13,000 and $20,000, slightly below the $20,000 average in the U.S. What’s interesting in this case is that Oxford University offers a three-year undergraduate program that qualifies graduates to sit for the New York State Bar exam — a savings of one year of undergrad plus three years of law school. Depending on your career goals, international programs may offer condensed programs never heard of in the U.S.

Tax-Advantaged College Savings Plans

529 plans let parents save for future college expenses without having to pay federal and state income taxes. Qualified distributions are exempt from federal income tax, while state exemptions can come with investing in your state’s respective 529 plan. These plans cover what are considered qualified higher education expenses: including tuition and fees, room and board, as well as books and computer needs. Certain states also offer tax incentives for residents who enroll in the state-sponsored plan, such as matching grant and scholarship opportunities and protection from state financial ai calculations. To let the magic of compounding interest work in your favour, the sooner you start a plan the better.

The Benefits of Junior College

For some students, a junior college can be an ideal stepping stone to a traditional — and expensive — university. The average cost for a two-year community college is a fraction of four-year colleges, averaging about $5,000 per year for tuition, fees, books and housing. The credits also apply to a four-year school, which means a degree can be earned in about the same time as students who start at a four-year university — for a fraction of the overall cost.

Stay Public, In-State

Even when sticking with a traditional four-year college in the states, there are more cost-effective options. In addition to the cheaper rates of state schools, public universities also charge almost half the price for students that reside in-state. The average charge for in-state students at a public four-year college is $7,605 per year, whereas full-time out-of-state students can expect to pay closer to $12,000.

In most cases, there are a number of public options within your state. If not, it may be worth the effort to establish residency in a state where your child is more likely to attend college.



While a college education has never been free, individuals can expect to pay more for this privilege in the future. But for those savvy investors and parents able to think outside of the box, cost-cutting techniques still exist if you know where to look.

