5 Ways To Reuse Your Dryer Sheets And Clean Up Your Act

Photo: Flickr / Samantha Jade Royds

I find it such a waste to throw away products you only use once, so I’m always looking for ways to recycle them.A used dryer sheet is actually a really versatile product with a ton of different applications, so don’t throw it away after the dry cycle is up!



Recycle your dryer sheets in these ways:

• Freshen your suitcase: Leave a dryer sheet in your suitcase when you’re travelling so it’ll stay fresh and smell it too.

• Reduce static cling: Get rid of static cling by rubbing dryer sheets on the problem areas.

• Clean irons: Rub the iron on the dryer sheet while the heat is set to low, and the sheet will clean the residue off the plate.

• Remove pet and human hair: Run the dryer sheet over fabrics with a lot of fur or hair on them, such as clothing or furniture.

• Clean bathroom gunk: If it’s time to clean your bath or shower, then grab a dryer sheet for scrubbing. Apparently, dryer sheets help to keep showers and baths free of mineral buildup, so they serve the dual function of cleaning and protecting!

Don’t miss: Two women in desperate need of a financial makeover >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.