5 Ways To Rely Less On Google for Traffic And Revenue

Most web publishers rely heavily on Google, and that’s not a good thing. It can be very dangerous to rely so heavily on one player.You may recall from the year 2000 when Looksmart was one of the hottest search engines on the web. The reason for this was that MSN powered its search results with Looksmart results. When MSN decided to build its own crawler, it dropped Looksmart, thus causing Looksmart to lose about 65% of its Looksmart listings revenue. Looksmart has been impressive in its resilience and it remains a player today, but the glory days of having MSN display its results are far behind us.

That is just one of many examples. It is not good to have all of your eggs in one basket. Here are some strategies for relying less on Google for traffic and revenue.

5 ways to rely less on Google for Traffic:



1) Focus on Bing. With Bing commanding more and more market share of its own, coupled with the fact that Bing is beginning to power Yahoo’s organic results, now is the time to focus on Bing for SEO.

A year from now, I predict that 1/3 of all Organic search traffic will come from Bing while the other 2/3 will come from Google. That will give publishers some SEO diversification.

2) Focus on Twitter. Fast company recently said that Twitter is the fastest growing search engine. And while some of these searches come from automated sources, Twitter search continues to be a huge opportunity for publishers. Publishers need to find ways to get links to their sites published on Twitter. As more and more users search Twitter’s results, and more third party sites integrate the Twitter stream; eyeballs will continue to be on Twitter results. And, the more often you Tweet and publish links and content on Twitter, the more chances you will have to show up in Twitter’s results. Plus, if you produce a quality Twitter stream you will get followers which of course can translate into traffic. All publishers should implement a strategy to drive traffic from Twitter.

3) Focus on Facebook. For the first time in a long time, many websites are reporting that Facebook is referring more traffic than Google. A lot of this is the result of the like buttons which have been implemented across the web. In addition to the buttons, Businesses and Websites can setup a Business fan page on Facebook. Users can subscribe to theses page thus making it easier for websites and businesses to communicate with current and potential users. With Facebook continuing its world dominance, there are tons of ways to drive traffic from Facebook and many Publishers whom have started early with Facebook have surely benefited over the past few years.

4) Create an API, Widget, or Tool. Many smaller websites look to add value. Via your API – another website can implement your data on their website for free. This free data publication on another site can end up driving more traffic back to your site. A widget can work in the same format. For example, if your site publishes a daily post about the Yankees, and another Yankees site implements your continually updating widget, and if each headline included a link to your site, you’d grow your traffic. So, if you can figure out a way to create value for other websites in your niche, and then bake in a way for traffic to be sent back to your site in a non-obtrusive way, you can benefit tremendously.



5) Get more content on the web. Many times, publishers will be satisfied with their current Google rankings and they won’t diversify by adding more content to the web. By diversifying, not only can you stabilise current rankings, but you can also secure new rankings. To publish more content on the web, you can attach a blog to your site, or you can add a new section to your site that touches on the latest topics in your niche. Another option is to author guest blog posts on other sites on behalf of your website. Whichever way you decide to go, by getting more unique content on the web, you could minimize the effect of any Google algorithm changes, while increasing the chance you can get traffic from other search engines.

As for revenue, many publishers rely heavily on Google for our revenue payments each month. The proof of this is reinforced each time you see an Adsense unit on a high trafficked website. It is important to diversify our revenue streams.

5 ways to rely less on Google for revenue

1) Consider other content targeting products. Google Adsense isn’t the only option in terms of content targeting. Earlier this year, Yahoo officially shut down its Publisher network. The existing customers were referred to Chitika which is a content targeting solution that can integrate Yahoo advertiser onto Publishers sites. MSN Pubcenter is currently not accepting new small publishers, but larger publishers have been approved and in the future, as Bing grows, this could be a valuable option for all Publishers.

2) Try inline advertising. Inline advertising can be used by publishers as an additional revenue source. This method takes your existing content and creates text links above a few of the keywords in your content. If you write an article about basketball, and you use the keyword basketball shoes in your article, when the user scrolls over that keyword, and ad for the sneaker company could appear. When the user clicks on that ad, you are paid. This can be an annoying form of advertising for the user, so consider that before implementing. However, a major benefit to this method of monetization is that the ads are baked into your content, so they won’t take up other ad space on your site.

3) Sell Ads on Your site. Adbrite offers a compelling option for publishers with premium inventory. Through Adbrite, advertisers are able to directly buy placements on your site, usually at a CPC much higher than what you could get from Adsense. This can be a good option for sites looking to sell a few prime slots on their site which advertisers would be willing to compete for. Having a site in a highly targeted niche is crucial if you are going to succeed to get advertisers interested in placements through Adbrite.

4) Give Affiliate networking another shot. Believe it or not, affiliate networking is not dead. This method of monetization took a back seat mainly because with affiliate marketing, you only get paid per sale or action whereas with content targeting, you are paid per click. However, there are tons of affiliate programs out there and if you target them well, they can add value to your site. An advantage of affiliate networking is that you can easily bake it into the content of your site, since you have control over the HTML. So, whereas content targeting has to be set within a specific ad-unit size, with affiliate networking, you can have it fit within your content and the links can end up being a resource for your users.

5) eBay Partner Network. eBay’s program works well for several publishers as you are able to implement text links as opposed to ad units. If your site has a niche that has relevant products being actively sold on Ebay, this program will be a solid Adsense alternative. Ebay is often stricter than other affiliate programs on accepting and keeping partners active; which in effect benefits the quality publishers who come on board.



Evan Britton founded Sency in 2009. The goal of Sency is to bring real time content, links, and tools, to internet users in an organised and simple fashion.

