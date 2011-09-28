5 Proven Methods To Kick Stress And Anxiety

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.



1) Chew gum.

2) Get some vanilla ice cream.

3) Watch comedy or listen to music.

4) Want to reduce anxiety about your relationship? Have more sex.

5) Want to worry less about losing your job? Here’s a great fact to consider: worrying about losing your job is worse than losing your job.

