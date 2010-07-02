5 Ways To Pay Your Employees When Your Startup Is Just Getting Started

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.



Call it the Catch-22 of startup life.

You need talented employees to help grow your business. But without enough cash flow, you can’t get the money to pay them.

“It’s the dilemma every early-stage company faces,” says Rosalind Resnick, CEO of Axxess Business Consulting in New York.

Certainly, you might be willing to work 24-7 with little financial reward for many months. But you can’t expect an employee to do the same.

So how can you compensate the top-level talent you need to boost your business?

Consider these steps.

