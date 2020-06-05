5 ways to minimise waste while working from home

It’s World Environment Day. Image Getty

Friday June 5 is World Environment Day, which calls us to take action to protect our environment.

We’ve rounded out the steps you can take to reduce waste while you’re working from home.

These including making your own food, reusing household items, and composting.

There are plenty of ways you can cut down on waste while you’re working from home.

Working from home has a number of perks – you can grab snacks from your cupboard, easily change the temperature if you need it (or grab a jacket) and don’t have to worry about commute times if you usually travel a way to get to the office.

It also gives you a chance to think of ways you can improve your home or your lifestyle.

June 5 is World Environment Day, which encourages us to take action to protect our environment. We’ve rounded out a list of things you can do to reduce waste while you work from home.

Make your own food

Get cooking. Image: Getty

Yes, it can be tempting to constantly order food online – but such deliveries often come with single-use packaging. Instead, why not grab a recipe book (or find a recipe you’ve always wanted to try online) and make your own lunch or dinner. You get to show off your culinary skills and possibly make enough food for leftovers the next day all while saving the environment, one single-use bag at a time.

Don’t go too overboard with online shopping

Online shopping.

While you’re at home, it can become all too easy to get caught up in shopping online more than usual. Your online purchases can often involve a lot of packaging – so it may be time to think about whether you really need that new shirt. And if you find that you shop online when you’re bored, find other things to substitute that impulse instead, like watching a movie.

Appropriately recycle your items

Appropriately remove of e-waste.

Make sure you’re putting the right items in the right recycling bins to reduce the likelihood of it all going to landfill. If you’re doing some serious spring cleaning, look up your local council to find out how you can recycle e-waste like old computers or tv or even hazardous chemicals you want to get rid of.

Reuse household items

Reuse some items you already have. Image: Getty

Now can be a good time to look at what you already have and find a new use for it. If you have some nice jars you were thinking of throwing out, why not make a chutney or jam to store in them. Or if you’ve got some old clothes, you could repurpose them as a spare rag to wipe down your car.

Get composting

Vegetable scraps. Image Getty

You may have a regular rubbish bin and some recycling bins but why not take it up a notch by composting. Chuck all your food waste into a compost bin and, if you have space, use it for a home garden you can start in your front yard, back yard or on your balcony.

