5 Ways To Make Yourself Accessible To Potential Employees

No longer are job candidates applying blindly for a company’s job opening in hopes that they’ll enjoy the culture. Many candidates have ideal organisations in mind when looking for a new job, and hiring managers are realising the benefit of having a talent pipeline ready for openings that may occur.



How can you make yourself accessible to interested candidates to build this talent pipeline? Here are a few suggestions:

Always leave your door “open”. Be accessible both online and offline by being open to interactions with professionals in the industry. Make it apparent that you’re an active networker by going to conferences, events and meetups related to your field. Join industry groups and chats. Search social and professional networking sites to determine which groups and chats are worth your while to join. Post discussion threads, answer member questions and engage in conversation with potential candidates and interested job seekers through these mediums. Start a blog. Blogging is a prime way to increase your online visibility and improve your search engine results. When interested job seekers are searching for information on your organisation, wouldn’t it be great to have search engines direct them to your content? Share information and advice through blog posts on your website. Aim to create a community around your blog to attract prospective hires to interact with you. Engage in social media. Create and maintain your presence on the major social networking sites and other niche websites related to your industry. Share content relevant to your followers. Re-share other’s content that you find useful. Interact with other folks online to build your network and fill your talent pipeline. Create a talent community. Turn your careers page into a talent pipeline with interactive features. Job candidates are looking for much more information than job listings—so give it to them. Video, audio, team biographies, discussion boards and social media are a good start. You can also consider adding exclusive benefits to those interested individuals who sign up for a community site or email newsletter, such as insider advice, news, or exclusive content.

How do you aim to connect with potential candidates? Are you already doing any of the above?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.