5 Ways To Make Someone More Attracted To You

Studies have revealed some interesting facts about attraction.



Guys: Buying flowers for girls works. Having a fancy car helps too. Girls: If you’re interested, be direct.

Staring into each other’s eyes can increase the chance of falling in love.

This can help you develop a tighter bond with someone. A little uncertainty boosts romantic attraction too.

Here are tips for how to handle a first date and this is the secret to a successful online dating profile.

Smiling makes people more attractive but women don’t find happy men very sexy. You can tell if someone is in love with you by whether they mimic your behaviour and how long they keep eye contact.

Read more research-based findings about the beginning of a relationship, romance, sex and breaking up.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.