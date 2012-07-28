5 Ways To Make Meetings Less Of A Drag

Photo: Flickr/twingly

Meetings can be unbearable. We average 5.6 hours each week in meetings and 69 per cent of us feel they aren’t productive.(Studies show the only people who enjoy them are people who don’t actually like getting work done.)



Bored? Doodle. It actually increases your ability to pay attention.

Want to accomplish just as much in significantly less time? Hold your meetings standing up.

To be more influential sit in the middle and repeat your ideas.

Tuesdays at 3PM is the best time to set a meeting if you want the largest number of people to be available.

Coffee during stressful meetings is a good idea for women and a bad idea for men.

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.