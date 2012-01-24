5 ways to easily increase self-control:

Follow @bakadesuyo



1) Practicing a little willpower every day increases self-control over time.

2) For immediate results: tighten your muscles, sit up straight or cross your arms.

3) Get enough sleep and don’t miss meals.

4) Context is key. Those around you exert more influence on your behaviour than you think.

5) Don’t get cocky. Thinking you have great self-control leads to failure. Sometimes little temptations are harder to resist than bigger ones.

