5 Ways To Build Your Own iCloud

If trends continue, then in the future everything will be saved to the cloud.



A number of major companies maintain that they have the best cloud solution — Apple, Amazon, and Google top the list — but they might not be the best for your needs.

That’s why there’s a slew of other services that make it possible for you to put together your own cloud that works exactly the way you want it to.

We’ll show you how to do it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.