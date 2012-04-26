5 Ways Turning Off Part Of Your Brain Makes You More Creative

Psychological distance can be a powerful tool for creative work. It can come in many forms:
- Exhaustion makes us more creative.
- Jazz musicians literally turn off part of their brain to disinhibit themselves and improvise.
- Pretending you’re solving a problem for someone else can give enough distance to add insight.
- Time away from a challenge helps problem solving. Daydreaming results in better lies.
- Being drunk makes us more original.
