5 Ways Turning Off Part Of Your Brain Makes You More Creative

Eric Barker

 Psychological distance can be a powerful tool for creative work. It can come in many forms:

  • Exhaustion makes us more creative.
  • Jazz musicians literally turn off part of their brain to disinhibit themselves and improvise.
  • Pretending you’re solving a problem for someone else can give enough distance to add insight.
  • Time away from a challenge helps problem solving. Daydreaming results in better lies.
  • Being drunk makes us more original.

