5 Ways Turning Off Part Of Your Brain Makes You More Creative

Psychological distance can be a powerful tool for creative work. It can come in many forms:



Exhaustion makes us more creative.

Jazz musicians literally turn off part of their brain to disinhibit themselves and improvise.

Pretending you’re solving a problem for someone else can give enough distance to add insight.

Time away from a challenge helps problem solving. Daydreaming results in better lies.

Being drunk makes us more original.

