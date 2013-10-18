5 Ways Men Can Age As Gracefully As George Clooney

This post originally appeared on GQ.com.

There’s a reason guys like George Clooney and Robert Downey, Jr. manage to look better with each passing birthday: good genes.

But they also have some of the country’s top skin advisors at their beck and call, providing them with tips on stopping time.

We spoke with one such expert — New York City Dermatologist Paul Jarrod Frank — to bring you the five commandments for younger-looking skin.

1. Say Yes to SPF

“It’s the best anti-ageing product on the market,” says Frank. (If you hadn’t heard — 90% of wrinkles come from the sun.) Slather on a moisturizer with SPF 15 or higher every single day to shield skin from damaging UV rays, even in the winter.

2. Exfoliate Twice a Week

Another point for the guys: “Men don’t have as many wrinkles around their mouth because we shave there every day, it’s a type of cosmetic exfoliation,” says Frank. Even if you shave daily, you should still use a scrub (try Baxter of California’s Facial Scrub) or a Clarasonic device twice a week to get rid of dead skin cells and even out the skin’s surface. If you want to bring out the big guns, a glycolic-acid peel at the dermatologist’s office will take off the top layer of skin (yep — not going to feel good) and smooth out fine lines.

3. Use an Eye Cream

“Guys come in and complain not about looking old, but looking tired,” says Frank. Pat on an eye cream, like ClarinsMen Anti-Fatigue Eye Serum, to tighten the delicate skin around eyes and reduce dark circles and puffiness. (If you’re looking for something to disguise a rough night out, this is it.)

4. Strengthen Skin with a Retinol

As you age, collagen breaks down and causes skin to sag. A retinol like RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream (available at the drugstore) boosts collagen production and cell turnover to firm things up and smooth out fine lines. Apply it only at nighttime (retinols make your skin sensitive to the sun) and start with a pea-sized amount since a little goes a long way.

5. Eat Less Sugar

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but gluten-rich foods like pasta and dairy create inflammation in your intestinal system and affect major organs, including the skin,” says Frank. In other words: sugar makes you look old, so try to cut back on bad carbs (white bread, processed foods) and eat more fruits and veggies.

