5 watches that you can turn into a legacy

The Breitling that James Bond wore. Getty Images

Smart watches, like all electronics, go out of style fast. They become obsolete. They break and can’t be repaired. They can’t be passed on.

Mechanical watches are a whole different game.

Mechanical watches use standard parts, and can be repaired. A well-made mechanical watch can last several lifetimes, becoming something you treasure and pass on as an heirloom.

There are certain things to look for when buying a watch as a keepsake.

Firstly, choose a conservative style – if it hasn’t changed in the past 50 years, it probably won’t for another 50. Make sure the internals are good – don’t go for quartz, look for brands that stake their reputations on their movements. And buy a good brand – barring a few outliers, watches don’t dramatically appreciate in value. But a good brand won’t go down either.

With that in mind, here are five watches that you can turn into a legacy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.