5 watches that reflect the adventurer in you

These days every gadget tells the time. Wearing a watch is about making a statement. Elegant or smart watches are fine if you’re sticking to the boardroom or always have power. But when you’ve got an adventure planned, you need something with a little bit more.

Here are five watches that won’t quit before you do.

1) Omega Seamaster Diver

When you think Omega, James Bond may come to mind. But the Omega Seamaster brings more than looks. It’s a fully fledged diving watch, equipped with a chronograph and unidirectional rotating bezel to keep you safe, and a helium escape valve for those marathon dives. It’s rated water resistant to 30 bar – good for depths of 300 metres or 1000 feet, it can go wherever you care to.

2) Bremont ALT1-WT World Timer

The Bremont World Timer was created for the military. Its classic looks and world-time dials have made it a favourite among pilots and travellers.

The Roto-Click bezel allows the user to work out global time zones using their location. The 24-hour hand can display either UTC or ‘Zulu’ time.

3) Tag Heuer Aqua Racer

The Aqua Racer is made for the man with sea in his veins. With a security clasp for the roughest surf, and an oversized crown and studs for easy manipulation no-matter the scenario, the Aqua Racer is a perfect companion for any voyage.

4) Breitling Emergency

The Breitling Emergency really shines when you’ve left civilisation behind. The chunky frame conceals a personal locator beacon capable of sending a signal to a network of low altitude sallites called the international Cospas-Sarsat system – a network of low altitude satellites. Whether you’re in the arctic or the middle of the ocean, this is the watch for when you need to be found.

5) Casio Pro Trek

The Casio Pro Trek is a must for the avid wanderer. The carbon fibre design contains a series of sensors for taking bearings, altitude and barometic readings. Significant changes in weather will set off an alarm, and the watch automatically adjusts the time based on your positioning.

