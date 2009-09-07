5 Wal-Mart Employees Accused Of Killing Customer

Bad customer service at big-box megastores is kind-of to be expected. But this is crazy:



EastSouthWestNorth:

At around 7pm on August 30, 37-year-old Yu Xiaochun went to make purchases at the Wal-Mart supermarket in Jingdezhen Plaza. When she walked out of the supermarket, she was followed by four male and one female Wal-Mart employees. They accosted her outside. A male employee demanded that she show her receipt to them, so she showed it to him. Since they were not in uniform, she began to suspect that they may not be employees of Wal-Mart and therefore she took her receipt back. A dispute occurred which led to a physical altercation in which the five assaulted her.According to information, the eyewitnesses at the scene did not intervene beyond advising the five to stop.

When Yu Xiaochun’s relatives found out and rushed to the scene, she already was lying on the ground and coughing out blood. The relatives called the police even as they got down on their knees to implore the five employees to stop hitting her and rendering medical help instead. The five ignored the pleas of the family and refused to help. When the police showed up, the five fled scene. The relatives put Yu Xiaochun into the police car which sped to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctors told the family that Yu was in critical condition. She passed away on September 2.

If anyone speaks the language, we’d love it if you could translate this report:



