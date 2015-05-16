5 wacky and fun 5K races for people who hate to run

It’s time to run, jump, dance, and get dirty.
In case you didn’t know, 5K races aren’t always about running.
With different themes and obstacles, there’s a whole subset of races that attract people of all ages, professions, and athletic abilities.
A themed 5K fosters teamwork and a sense of community — particularly these five, which are springing up in cities near you throughout the rest of the year.
Designated colour blasters set up throughout the course spray UV neon glow powder that illuminates under the high-beam blacklights. Rest assured, the powder is non-toxic and 100% natural. Be sure to wear a white top to get the full effect.
The fun continues post-race at the Blacklight Run After Party, where you'll find more glow powder, LED gifts, and lots of dancing. It's a night to remember.
If you want to do a night race without being covered in neon glow powder, the Electric Run is for you. Depending on the race, you'll run through 4-6 themed Course Lands, which could include any of the following: Rainforest, Candy Lane, Under the Sea, Rainbow Road, Powerhouse Finish Line, 2015 Mystery Land.
Just like the Blacklight Run, the Electric Run throws a finish line celebration complete with bright lights, music, and dancing in the moonlight.
Sorry, guys: No boys are allowed at this race, the world's largest women's only mud run, which is all about girl power and getting down and dirty. With a course that's full of muddy obstacles, you'll walk, run, jump, climb, and be empowered by the women around you.
Bright Pink, the national non-profit organisation for the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer, partners with the race.
This race is exactly what it sounds like: a 5K composed of different inflatable obstacles. What this race isn't: a 3.1-mile string of bounce houses. You're not timed, there's no weight limit, and one of the obstacles is called Big Balls. If you don't like getting dirty but still want to act like a big kid, this is the race for you.
Inspired by the TV show 'Wipeout,' this race is formally known as 'The Ridiculous Obstacle Challenge.' It's full of obstacles that are essentially designed to make you, well ... wipeout! Obstacles like the Sweeper. Fun fact: it also has big balls.
See who knows how to fall in style and who wakes up with the best bruises -- it's OK to get a little competitive.
