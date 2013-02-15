5 Valentines Stocks That Typically Disappoint

At Seasonal Odds we examined the Valentines week return of selected marquee Valentines Day stocks over the last 5 years, covering the traditional areas of chocolate, diamonds and jewelry, and flowers.



All of these stocks disappoint, on average, over the week following Valentines Day, with card-maker American Greetings, flower delivery service 1-800 Flowers, and Zale, a jeweler, down 60% of the time.

All-purpose gift giving service Amazon.com is down 80% of the time in the week following Valentines Day, while chocolate maker Rocky Mountain declines only 40% of the time, but loses an average of 3.15% over the 5 year period.

Photo: Seasonal Odds

Seasonal Odds is a live-updating stock market Almanac and real-time back-testing engine developed at Harvard and MIT. It was created by Daniel Nadler (PhD Candidate, Harvard) and Pete Kruskall (S.B. and M.Eng., MIT).

