The Five Weirdest Ways You Can Earn A Free Ride To College

Photo: Dana~man via Flickr
College is expensive.Scholarships can help to relieve some of that financial burden, and we’re here to clue you in to a few that are available to students who aren’t star athletes or in the upper reaches of their class’ grade point percentile.
More From Mental_Floss:
6 Students Who Lost Their Diplomas Over Controversial Graduation Speeches
12 College Courses We Wish Our Schools Had Offered
How Every School in the AP Top 25 Got Its Nickname
Texting while driving is bad. If you help to spread the word about the dangers of texting behind the wheel, you could be entered in a drawing for a $10,000 scholarship to the school of your choice. The deadline has passed for 2012, but there's already information available on how to get involved in the contest for 2013. (Hint: it involves wearing tiny socks on your thumbs, taking a picture, and getting five like-minded friends to do the same.)
This scholarship is for kids who are planning way ahead when it comes to higher education--it is restricted to children aged six to 12. Of course, this means that a parent or guardian must fill out the application to enter their budding chef in Jif Peanut Butter's annual Most Creative Sandwich contest. There are several prize levels to shoot for, with a grand prize of a $25,000 college fund up for grabs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.