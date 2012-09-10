The Five Weirdest Ways You Can Earn A Free Ride To College

Texting while driving is bad. If you help to spread the word about the dangers of texting behind the wheel, you could be entered in a drawing for a $10,000 scholarship to the school of your choice. The deadline has passed for 2012, but there's already information available on how to get involved in the contest for 2013. (Hint: it involves wearing tiny socks on your thumbs, taking a picture, and getting five like-minded friends to do the same.)