10 Unusual Vacation Rentals From Airbnb

Photo: Photo courtesy of Airbnb

It seems that more and more people are choosing to rent properties rather than stay in traditional hotels when they travel, as the vacation rental industry has morphed into a $25 billion industry.And that’s where Airbnb comes in.



Airbnb is a community marketplace that allows users to list and book accommodations in more than 26,000 cities and 192 countries around the world.

The website, which also functions like a social network, has been doing extremely well. In June, it celebrated 10 million guest nights booked on its site.

Accommodations on Airbnb range from cozy apartments in Manhattan’s West Village or Paris’s trendy Marais neighbourhood to ancient British castles and sprawling Caribbean villas. But there are also some very unusual accommodations, including listings for furnished treehouses, converted hippy vans, and even a private island.

Airbnb highlighted some of the coolest Atypical Places to Stay, and we’ve pulled out a few of these unique places to lay your head.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.