10 Unusual Vacation Rentals From Airbnb

Photo: Photo courtesy of Airbnb
It seems that more and more people are choosing to rent properties rather than stay in traditional hotels when they travel, as the vacation rental industry has morphed into a $25 billion industry.And that’s where Airbnb comes in.
Airbnb is a community marketplace that allows users to list and book accommodations in more than 26,000 cities and 192 countries around the world.
The website, which also functions like a social network, has been doing extremely well. In June, it celebrated 10 million guest nights booked on its site.
Accommodations on Airbnb range from cozy apartments in Manhattan’s West Village or Paris’s trendy Marais neighbourhood to ancient British castles and sprawling Caribbean villas. But there are also some very unusual accommodations, including listings for furnished treehouses, converted hippy vans, and even a private island.
Airbnb highlighted some of the coolest Atypical Places to Stay, and we’ve pulled out a few of these unique places to lay your head.
The Wunderschönes Design Baumhaus in Wismar, Germany, is a modern high-tech treehouse. You can rent it for $130 per night.
It's not the typical Hong Kong high rise accommodation, but guests staying in the seafront Palm Beach Teepee Village can sleep in a cozy teepee for just $122 per night.
Spending a night in one of the Bonita Domes pods, made from cement and earth, is a lot more memorable than sleeping in a tent. A night in one of these pods, located in Joshua Tree, California, will cost you just $65 per night.
The Waitanic Ship Motel, in Otorohanga, New Zealand, is located in a converted WWII patrol boat which was built in 1942. Stay in one of the four units here for $239 per night.
Channel your inner Don Quixote and stay in one of these windmill-shaped accommodations in Greece. A night in the Kissamos Windmills costs $103.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.