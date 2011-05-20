5 Unbelievable Ways You'll Be Using E-Ink Within A Year

Ellis Hamburger

Photo: via Engadget

At the SID 2011 conference in Los Angeles (Society For Information Display), E-Ink set up an awesome press booth where they demonstrated some unique ways you can use E-Ink.One way we loved was to display sheet music. No more awkward  page turning while playing piano ever again.

You can’t buy any of the products yet, but they are proof of what you can do with E-Ink. We think a lot of companies will want to take advantage of the highly efficient and adaptable technology.

E-Ink has been one of the contributing factors to the Kindle’s success, sucking up minimal amounts of battery life while being as legible as type on a piece of paper.

It seems like all the time, the E-Ink technology is getting better and better, offering faster refresh rates, better contrast, and even better battery life.

We see huge potential for viewing sheet music using E-Ink.

This snowboard has an E-Ink tip that displays a variety of information

Here's an E-Ink remote control

We'd buy this E-Ink thermostat. Consumes much less energy than other digital displays

This GPS unit will last a lot longer than GPS units with LCD displays

This display shows how many credits you have on a highway toll pass

