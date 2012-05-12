5 Trivia Questions From UBS's Art Cashin That Will Drive You Bananas

Art Cashin

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is an icon on the trading floor.He’s also known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments

One of the best parts of his daily-must read newsletter is he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end. 

The questions are usually a piece of logic or maths or history related. 

We think they’re a ton of fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t reveal the answer until the following day. 

We’ve compiled this week’s trivia questions.  If you’re a fan of maths, we think you’ll enjoy this week’s set of questions.

We’ll begin with last Friday’s question. As always, the answer is posted on each subsequent slide. (Google is for cheaters!)

Last Friday's Question

Tommy is bringing sandwiches to the game, but is stopped by 3 bullies. The first takes half the sandwiches in the bag plus half a sandwich. The second takes half of what's left plus half a sandwich. The third takes half of what Tom has left plus half a sandwich. Tom then discovers the bag is empty. How many sandwiches did he start with?

Last Friday's Answer

Tom started with 7 sandwiches. The first bully took half (3.5) plus half a sandwich (.5) which makes 4 in all. Etc., etc. Today's Question - An old riddle - the one who makes it doesn't want to use it. The one who buys it doesn't use it. The one who uses it never sees it. What is it?

Monday's Question

An old riddle - the one who makes it doesn't want to use it. The one who buys it doesn't use it. The one who uses it never sees it. What is it?

Monday's Answer

The thing that the maker doesn't want to use, the buyer doesn't use and the user doesn't see is - a coffin (unless you're Queequeg - of course).

Tuesday's Question

Al and Bill were born on the same day in the same hospital in the same town at roughly the same time to the same parents - yet they are not twins. How is this possible??

Tuesday's Answer

Oh you cynics and paranoids! Tons of folks thought it was 'trick wording' ….. same time, same day......'different year'....shame on you! To think we would stoop to trickery.....Al and Bill were not twins because they were two of three triplets (or quadruplets, quintuplets, etc.).

Wednesday's Question

I'm thinking of a number. If I gave you some clues can you guess what it is? The number has 3 digits. If you add the digits the sum is 19. The digit on the left is 3 times the number on the right. If you wrote the 3 digits in reverse order, the new number would be lower than the original by 594. What is the original 3-digit number?

Wednesday's Answer

The 3 digit number would be '973' which many of you said was 'too easy.'

Thursday's Question

Thursday's Answer

Three of the cards were forgeries. The 17 good ones got him paid $425. He paid $30 for the 3 forgeries (leaving $395). Take away the $100 he paid at the garage sale leaving a profit of $295.

Friday's Question

It was for a good cause anyway - Half the floor turned out to watch a charity mini-marathon. The runners were Mike, Pete, Rich, Dan and Ed. Mike finished in front of Pete but behind Rich. Dan finished in front of Ed but behind Pete. What was the order of finish?

Want the answer? You'll have to come back next week.

