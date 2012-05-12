5 Trivia Questions From UBS's Art Cashin That Will Drive You Bananas

Photo: CNBC.com screenshot

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations at the NYSE, is an icon on the trading floor.He’s also known for his daily newsletter Cashin’s Comments.



One of the best parts of his daily-must read newsletter is he never forgets to include a fun piece of trivia at the end.

The questions are usually a piece of logic or maths or history related.

We think they’re a ton of fun, but it can get frustrating since he doesn’t reveal the answer until the following day.

We’ve compiled this week’s trivia questions. If you’re a fan of maths, we think you’ll enjoy this week’s set of questions.

We’ll begin with last Friday’s question. As always, the answer is posted on each subsequent slide. (Google is for cheaters!)

