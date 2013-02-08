5 Tricks To Designing A Drone-Proof City

Photo: Report

On Wednesday, we covered one student’s project to build a “drone-proof” city.Asher J. Kohn describes passive defence techniques that possibly could neutralize the most effective method for assassinating anybody: targeted drone strikes.



Here we’ve broken down his concepts into 13 slides, with a visual representation of the concept.

