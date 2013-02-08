5 Tricks To Designing A Drone-Proof City

On Wednesday, we covered one student’s project to build a “drone-proof” city.Asher J. Kohn describes passive defence techniques that possibly could neutralize the most effective method for assassinating anybody: targeted drone strikes.

Here we’ve broken down his concepts into 13 slides, with  a visual representation of the concept.

Start with a chaotic jumble of apartment buildings, like Canada's Habitat 67

In this complex and overlapping community, it would be hard for drone pilots to identify or describe where a target is located.

Next, place tall minarets around the area to deter low-flying drones. These spires can also serve as lookout towers.

Next, Iranian-designed badgirs, or wind towers, serve an important surveillance function—as well as providing more lookout towers and low-flying drone deterrence.

These towers are used as an alternative to electricity and air conditioning in areas of the world where it's hot during the day and cold at night.

Kohn theorizes that evenly distributed heat at night would serve as a smoke screen for roving infrared drones.

Fourth, design windows that can't be seen through from the outside.

Kohn quips that a decent hacker could embed malicious QR-Code into the windows — so a scan could signal the drones to crash themselves.

Finally there's the roof, a complex, irregular web of cris-crossing, heated lines that confuse drone-sight.

They could even be outfitted with LED lights, pointed skyward, to further blind the flying bots.

Put it all together, and a drone's ability to engage from airliner-high altitudes would be greatly mitigated.

Instead, the military, CIA, or whoever wants to kill you, would have to rely on direct human intelligence, possibly raids. As you can see here, human intelligence is incredibly complex.

This slide is the last slide of a complex procedure most often referred to as HUMINT, or human intelligence. The first slide starts with just two blocks, the person seeking intelligence, and the first contact of a potential 'asset' -- Silk Man

The final slide shows how many degrees it takes to gather intel the traditional way, on the ground. A process that takes a long time compared to watching with high-definition cameras from 26,000 feet overhead.

Human intelligence: not quite as easy as shooting at you from an easy-chair in Vegas.

Now that you've seen how to stop the encroachment of drone-tech ...

