5 Characteristics To Look For In Every Potential New Hire

I applied these five character screens to all levels of my organisation. How did this system work? The main industry trade journal called our operation the 'largest, best-trained and most-profitable collection operation in the world.' In an industry where typical employee turnover was 100 to 200 per cent per year, ours was only 9 per cent.

Make your best 'people person' (which may or may not be you) part of the interview process, and have this person rate candidates on a scale of 1 to 5. This is a good way to determine whether or not a potential employee possesses the above traits. Later, you can look back to see how accurate that initial rating was.

What can you learn from that experience to adjust your hiring process? After all, these are not traits that show up like a swallowed coin on an X-ray; the goal is to get better at it over time.

Be careful not to delude yourself into thinking that having a great training program means you can train people to have these characteristics. They're either baked into us very early on or they're not, and in a fast-paced environment our true colours tend to show through.

Once you make these qualities into a cornerstone of your hiring, you can smile at the fads and fancy scoring systems, knowing that your business is being built on the one foundation that never changes--human nature.