5 traits of success, according to a human behaviour expert

Image: Shutterstock

Everyone wants to be successful, no matter who they are or what they do. But the journey to achieving it can be challenging.

Having accumulated more than 40 years of years research on human behaviour, Dr. John Demartini, founder of The Demartini Institute and author of 40 books, knows a thing or two about the traits of those who have found success.

“I’ve worked with so many people over all these years and realised there are some characteristics that separate truly successful individuals from ones who want change but don’t ever seem to get around to making it happen,” he says.

So we asked Demartini if he’d care to share five core traits of successful people, and here they are:

1. Successful people live by their values.

“Working out what your real values are and only engaging in activity that works towards these goals makes you happier, more efficient and more successful day-to-day. When you enjoy what you do, obstacles are easier to overcome, you work harder and are more focused. When you are doing things that aren’t aligned with your real values you struggle, procrastinate and are far less successful in achieving any of your goals.”

2. Successful people delegate.

“All the successful people I work with find ways to get others to do the things they don’t enjoy doing (and therefore usually don’t do well). They realise they are far more effective and productive when they are doing things they are passionate about. They might do this by asking someone else at work, paying someone else to do whatever they don’t enjoy, or by swapping time with someone who enjoys doing what they don’t and vice-versa. Some of them do extra jobs they like in order to earn enough money to pay someone to do the jobs they don’t.”

3. Successful people surround themselves with other successful people.

“People who think big allow you to expand. You cannot put your hand into a pot of glue without some of it sticking and likewise you cannot interact with inspired and mind-expanded people without some of that rubbing off on you.”

4. Successful people know their mind and are not affected by what others might think.

“These people don’t live by the word ‘should’. In their minds there are no shoulds, or obligations. They realise we don’t have to do anything we don’t want to. They understand this on a deep level and don’t live their lives by the rules of others.”

5. Successful people are realistic about what they want.

“Whenever I speak about money to audiences and ask the question ‘How many of you value financial independence?’, everyone raises their hand. When I then ask how many of them actually are financially independent, almost no one puts their hand up. To me this indicates that a lot of people are deluding themselves and actually value buying things more than they do saving and putting money into things that generate more money. Becoming realistic about what you really want is a key to success in all areas of life.”

