5 Burning Questions Tony Hayward Must Answer Before Congress

Getting ready for Thursday’s showdown, the House Energy and Commerce Committee has released a bundle of documents that make BP look very shady — including a BP engineer who called it a “nightmare well” days before the explosion (via FT Alphaville).



Although internal emails often look bad, the oversight committee will focus on evidence of willful negligence during the drilling of the Maconda well.

Reps. Henry Waxman and Bart Stupak include a letter to Tony Hayward that summarizes questions he’ll face on Thursday.

Why did BP choose the cheap and risky well casing option? Why did BP ignore Halliburton's advice to use more casing centralizers? Why did BP skip the cement bond log test? Why didn't BP circulate mud through the well to test for flaws? In exploratory operations like the Macondo well, wells are generally filled with weighted mud during the drilling process. The American Petroleum Institute (API) recommends that oil companies fully circulate the drilling mud in the well from the bottom to the top before commencing the cementing process. Circulating the mud in the Macondo well could have taken as long as 12 hours, but it would have allowed workers on the rig to test the mud for gas influxes, to safely remove any pockets of gas, and to eliminate debris and condition the mud so as to prevent contamination of the cement. BP decided to forego this safety step and conduct only a partial circulation of the drilling mud before the cement job. After all this, why didn't BP use a casing hanger lockdown sleeve to secure the one remaining barrier to a blowout? Because BP elected to use just a single string of casing, the Macondo well had just two barriers to gas flow up the annular space around the final string of casing: the cement at the bottom of the well and the seal at the wellhead on the sea floor. The decision to use insufficient centralizers created a significant risk that the cement job would channel and fail, while the decision not to run a cement bond log denied BP the opportunity to assess the status of the cement job. These decisions would appear to make it crucial to ensure the integrity of the seal assembly that was the remaining barrier against an influx of hydrocarbons. Yet, BP did not deploy the casing hanger lockdown sleeve that would have prevented the seal from being blown out from below. Don't miss... 25 Energy Companies Whose Default Odds Have Surged

