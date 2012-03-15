5 Tips To Keep Your Luggage So Fresh And So Clean

Photo: Flickr / travel2write4u

Let’s just say that finding something stinky or soiled in your suitcase when you arrive at a destination is not the way to kick off the vacation (especially if everything was clean before you left home).Since a smelly opening could happen to any of us, see five smart ways to keep your stuff safeguarded and staying great during the packing process.



Separate your shoes. For flip flops and other flat sandals, grab an oversized pair of socks and place the shoes inside them. This simple step keeps the grit off your clothing and makes them easy to match mates, too. You can even use the free shower caps you receive in hotels to wrap your shoes.

Stack softener sheets for potential smells. While loading, add in a few fabric softener sheets in between layers of clothing. Even clean goods can smell musty inside a closed suitcase, and this step keeps everything fresh in there . . . and can accompany the outfits into drawers upon arrival.

Liquids doubly bagged are doubly safe. While it’s required to keep liquids in carry-ons confined to a quart-sized holder, double bag it just to be safe. The same should hold true if you are putting the liquids inside your checked luggage. Conditioner-covered clothing is not cool.

Put shoes in bags. If you have comfortable-thus-essential shoes that don’t smell so great, seal each shoe in a quart-sized Ziploc bag. This will prove extra handy if they get more soiled or damp during your travels.

Don’t air out dirty laundry. Though it won’t matter before you leave, pack an empty laundry bag to keep soiled items separate on the way home!

