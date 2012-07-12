5 Ways To Get Your Money Back After A Bad Online Shopping Experience

Photo: flickr/ykjc9

I want my money back. I’m sure you’ve had that sentiment too when you had an online shopping encounter gone wrong.Hopefully you’ll be able to get your money back, but here are tips for you if you have bad online shopping experience:



Document Everything: Take a screenshot of everything and meticulously document it before sending off a complaint. You need proof and remember that a website can easily be changed with a few clicks.

Customer Service: It’s best to deal with their customer service rep on the phone, but you might have to resort to email (like I did) if there isn’t a phone number listed on the website.

Credit Card Company: So they’re not budging and you’re sick of fighting? Get your credit card company to dispute it for you. Remember to do this as soon as possible because the refund is more likely to go smoothly the earlier you report your complaint to them.

Better Business Bureau: This organisation is a wronged consumer’s best friend, so remember to reach out to the Better Business Bureau if you feel that you’ve been misled. You can file an online complaint to them even if the company hasn’t registered with them. BBB states that 70 per cent of the filed complaints are usually resolved.

Hit Up Blogs: If all else fails, hit up finance blogs to make your situation known. Sometimes it takes bad publicity to force companies to react. A popular one, which many people turn to, is The Consumerist. Firms are more likely to take notice, and I’ve seen huge companies respond to Consumerist posts. If anything, it lets you work off some steam. Remember, you can also share your situation with us here by posting in one of our community groups or private messaging me. And if you want to keep your identity anonymous, feel free to post in our Savvy Confessions group!

