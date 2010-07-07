5 Tips For Raising Funds In A Really Crappy Economy

In his highly useful blog, Marc Andreessen identifies the market as being the most important factor driving the success of a startup--market defined as the number and growth rate of potential users for your product or service. If there exists a strong demand from your target market, even a simply adequate product can succeed, as the 'market pulls the product out of the start up,' as Andreessen says.

The reverse is seldom true. Even great products often don't succeed in tough markets, and very rarely do they create new markets (there are examples of this happening, but these are the exceptions rather than the rule). So pick not only your battles, but also pick your battlefield.

To speak from our experience at Pontiflex, making the case that there existed a strong market demand for our product was relatively easy. The evolution of the $24 billion online advertising market can be viewed as a quest for greater returns and higher ROI. The last recession saw the growth of CPC pricing models at the expense of CPM advertising, witness the rise of Google Adwords. Thus it was logical to make the case that the current downturn will see the advertising industry going up the next step of the ROI ladder--from CPC pricing to CPL. In short: why pay for clicks or impressions when you can pay for leads from interested potential customers?