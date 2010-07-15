5 Tips For Making An Awesome Online Video For Your Business

The production quality of your video can really make or break your image. Production quality includes the visual and audio aspects of your video, as well as the quality of the spokesperson or actor, the story line and the believability of the entire presentation. Generally speaking, consumers expect serious businesses to adhere to high quality standards when it comes to video and audio presentations. They watch enough high-definition television to know the difference between a quality production and an inferior one.

While you could spend $1 million to produce a 30-second commercial with cameras, special effects, actors, locations and pre-production, you can produce a quality video with a much smaller investment. Most professional production companies can adjust their production services according to your budget by adding or removing services while keeping the quality of the video and audio high. LightGroup--the company that produced the video introduction to this article--is one of those flexible production companies.

If you're the do-it-yourself type but you can't afford to buy good equipment, or you lack the experience or technical skills to put together your own studio, search for a rental studio, public television station or freelance producer to help you out. (I did a quick search and found several professional studios for rent in my town for as little as $30 per hour.)