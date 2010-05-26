5 Tips For Getting VIPs To Respond To Your Emails

If you need to get in touch with someone important (such as an influential VC, business leader, or blogger), but you’re at a loss as to how to do it, the key could be in the way you craft your e-mail.



Pace Smith has some suggestions for how you can get a VIP to actually read and respond to your message, in a post for Copyblogger.

Here are 5 guidelines you should consider before you press ‘send’:

1. Make your subject line concise and compelling, and add in a detail about the urgency of the request.

2. Take no more than one short sentence to introduce yourself; include a link to your online presence where they can find out more if they want.

3. Keep your e-mail short. Six sentences is all you get.

4. Include only the most important details and incentives that will grab this individual’s attention, in clear and simple language. You don’t have to tell them everything right now — just the highlights.

5. No gushing allowed. “Act like a peer with a good proposal, and you’ll find you’ll get replied to like one,” Smith advises.

Read the entire post over at Copyblogger >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.