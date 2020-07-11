5 tips for finding masculine gender-affirming clothes for the summer

Adam Hester/Getty Images

Finding clothes for the summertime can be a nightmare for transmasculine people.

Here are five tips to help you keep cool and affirmed in your gender during the summer months.

Bind your chest safely with a binder from a reputable business and apply baby powder under it to absorb sweat.

Check out thrift stores and don’t be afraid of going to a tailor when you have clothes you like but don’t quite fit.

As a 4’11” transmasculine nonbinary person, finding a summertime wardrobe is a nightmare for me.

While the winter, fall, and spring give me options to work with – button-ups, long-sleeved baggy shirts, sweaters, and, most importantly, pants – the humid seasons aren’t so forgiving.

I often end up traipsing around multiple stores in one day, only to leave empty-handed because nothing I liked the look of fit my body.

The summer apparel designed for cisgender men may be stylish and plentiful, but many transmasculine people find we can’t just walk into a men’s section and find things that fit our frames.

I know I’m not alone. Countless blogs,Reddit threads, and YouTube channels are dedicated to helping trans-masc people find clothes that both affirm our gender and fit our bodies correctly.

So, here are five tips on finding clothes and surviving the heat while masc this summer.

Bind safely and apply a lot of baby powder

Binding is a common practice people use to minimise the appearance of their chest by compressing their chest using fabric or a binder to do so.

The safest way to bind is by getting a binder from a place with a good reputation like gc2b or FLAVNT (I’m personally a fan of half-binders for the summertime because there’s less fabric, but do whatever makes you feel comfortable.) If you can’t afford to buy a binder, or can’t do so safely,Point of Pride has a free binder program and can mail you one for no cost.

While binders are fantastic for tackling dysphoria, they’re a sweaty mess to deal with in 90-degree heat.

Applying some baby powder under your binder can do a world of good in absorbing your sweat and keeping you a little less sticky in the summer months.

If you want to go swimming at the beach or pool, get a size up on your binder to avoid discomfort and trouble breathing.

Baggy t-shirts can be a breezier way to minimise your chest – and they can also be cut into tank tops that can cover your binder

Personally, I am a huge fan of long-sleeved button-ups for the cooler months, but they can be a bit much when contending with a New York City summer. Rather than sweating profusely in these, baggy t-shirts are the next best thing.

Large t-shirts can help minimise your chest and also provide a breeze that other tops may not provide. They can also be cut into tank tops with wide enough straps to cover a binder.

Here’s a tutorial on cutting your own by YouTuber Ty Turner.

Take your clothes to a tailor or learn how to alter your own clothes

If you find clothes you like at a department store or thrift store, but they don’t quite fit correctly around the waist or are just a bit too long, going to a tailor can make a world of difference.

Often, shorts can fit correctly around the waist, but just be a bit too long for those of us who are on the shorter side. Hemming typically runs between $US10 and $US25 depending on the tailor.

Gender-affirming tailors like “Uncommon Closet” in Chicago also exist if you would feel more comfortable with a tailor with some background knowledge of trans and non-binary people.

Check out the children’s section

Don’t knock it until you try it.

For people who are on the smaller side, the little boy’s section can be a great place to find shorts, polos that aren’t too long, and even get a few cute short-sleeved button-ups that you aren’t swimming in.

Shop at gender-affirming brands that cater to trans and gender-nonconforming people

If you have the money to spend and want to support LGBTQ-businesses, checking out clothing companies that specifically cater to trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people can be a great place to find summer apparel with the right fit.

TomboyX, Official Rebrand, and Kirrin Finch all have summertime options that cater to queer folks.

They can run a little on the pricey side but if you want to invest in pieces than will last you a while, these are great first stops.



