The 5 best cocktail recipes you've probably never made

Mike Nudelman, Brittany Fowler

Tiki mugs are a cool thing to collect and tiki drinks are out-of-this-world-delicious. So why aren’t you making more tiki drinks at home?

Because they have a reputation for being incredibly complicated, that’s why. But New York City bartender and tiki enthusiast Brian Miller — who’s studied the repertoire of tiki godfather Donn Beach
closely — is here to help.

Below, he recommends five rum-based tiki recipes that strike a balance between being authentic and doable without having to revamp your entire liquor collection. Master them and you’ll earn major home bartender cred.

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Here’s what successful people eat for breakfast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.