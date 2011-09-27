5 Things Your Interviewer Won’t Tell You

Photo: Flickr

Interviewing is tough. After all, you’re vulnerable, unemployed, and now you’re on trial for a chance at this new job. It can be stressful, especially when you don’t know what to expect.While interviewers try to be upfront with you, there are a few things they’re going to leave out, including the following:



We Googled you.

Today, more than 90% of employers use Google to draw a complete picture about their candidates. That means your social media profiles, that blog you started in college, and any embarrassing video your friend took of you from Spring Break is up for review. Don’t be surprised if an interviewer already knows you before you walk into the building for the first time.

We can see (and smell) you.

Naturally, your skills and experience are the most important part of the hiring process, but if you dress like a clown or smell less than pleasant, you can kiss that opportunity goodbye. Employers want skilled employees, but they also need people who can represent the company well. Dress professionally and be sure to shower before your interview. A word to perfume-users: too much perfume can be just as bad as B.O., so keep is subtle.

We want to be sold.

When an interviewer is considering 10, 20, or maybe even upwards of 40 people for a position, they’re looking for someone who shines above the rest. Simply being able to do the job isn’t enough. You need to show how you’d be a good fit.

We expect you to be one step ahead.

An interviewer shouldn’t be the only one driving the interview. As a candidate, you should know how an interview process goes. When you come prepared, answer questions completely, and ask questions yourself, the interviewer is going to notice and seriously consider you as the best candidate.

It’s the little things that really count.

The hardest part for interviewer and interviewee alike is the fact that it’s the whole package that matters. Companies are looking for an employee that can offer everything they need for one position. Research the company, practice your interview, and don’t forget your manners!

What do you think? What other things do interviewers keep from job candidates? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

