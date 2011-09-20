5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About India's Richest Woman

Photo: Forbes.com

The Jindal Group, left behind by the late OP Jindal needs no introduction. Managed now by his wife Savitri, who is India’s wealthiest woman, and their sons, the company turnover has quadrupled in recent years. Take a look at some lesser known facts about India’s richest woman.Societal Standing: Although not a self-made billionaire, Savitri Jindal is the richest woman in Asia. And if this isn’t enough to impress, then you should also know that she is the non-executive chairperson of India’s highest valued steel producer. Worth over $14.4 billion she also is the world’s 56th richest person.



Home Maker: The steel baroness, however, most enjoys talking about her nine children and continuing her husband’s public work. She is the world’s 4th richest mother and has more children than any woman billionaire.

Maheshwari House: Sajjan Jindal, one of her nine children recently made headlines when it emerged that he was to buy a three-storey bungalow at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. The deal for the one-acre property was valued at Rs. 400 crore. The Jindals also own a house in London.

Florence Wedding: Mrs Jindal’s granddaughter, Sajjan’s daughter Tanvi, had her fairytale wedding in Florence in true billionaire style of course. The wedding was held at Villa Le Rose, a luxurious 15th century house in Florence owned by son of fashion mogul Salvatore Ferragamo. Click here to read about her wedding.

Jet Setter: Like all other respectable billionaire families, the Jindals too have a seven-seater Cessna. Sajjan Jindal is also reportedly looking to upgrade to a 12-seater.

This post originally appeared at Luxpresso.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.