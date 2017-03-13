5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

ICYMI: There were some pretty spectacular photos of the sunrise in Sydney posted on Instagram this morning. Photo: @rachel_furolo/ Twitter.

Welcome to a new week. Here’s your daily tech treat.

1. It looks like South Australia is on its way to getting a Tesla battery powered energy grid. Since Elon Musk promised to fix Australia’s blackout problem in 100 days — provided Mike Cannon-Brookes got the funding and policy sorted — the pair have been in talks with Malcolm Turnbull to get the $200 million project off the ground.

2. Australia has the fastest mobile broadband in the Asia-Pacific — faster than landline. Akamai’s latest quarterly survey showed Australia topping the league table with an average speed of 13.8Mbps for the fourth quarter of 2016.

3. Daniel Morcombe’s parents have launched an online game that helps children avoid sexual abuse. Orbit Rescue teaches children in a non-threatening way to recognise predatory behaviour. Read more about it here.

4. ICYMI: Optus is ignoring the NBN’s 18-month switchover commitment and threatening to cut off cable customers within weeks. The telco is calling its cable broadband customers in newly NBN-ready areas and threatening to disconnect them in 30 days if they don’t migrate from Optus cable to the NBN network. The SMH has more.

5. Photo start-up ArtLife won a 54-hour marathon tech event in Brisbane. The start-up, which sorts all your photos by life event and uses metadata to seamlessly organise the photos on your phone, was awarded the most innovative company at QUT Creative Enterprise Australia’s Startup Weekend yesterday.

Have a great day!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.