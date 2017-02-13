5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Picture: Getty Images

1. Facebook’s Australia and New Zealand region boss has stepped down. Managing director Stephen Scheeler left the company last week for reasons that have not been publicly revealed. The departure follows global criticism of the social media giant for inflating its video view numbers to potential advertisers. Read more on the development.

2. Two of the big banks have hired new cybersecurity tsars. ANZ has recruited Lynwen Connick out of the federal government, where she delivered the new National Cybersecurity Strategy. Meanwhile, iTnews reports that the Commonwealth Bank has nabbed security guru Yuval Illuz out of Israel.

3. A former director of tech company TZ has been jailed for 10 years for using company funds to pay gambling debts. During Andrew Sigalla’s trial last year, bookmaker Tom Waterhouse testified that the executive was well-known to be a “big punter” within the betting industry. Read more on the judge’s remarks as Sigalla was imprisoned for a minimum of six years.

4. Foxtel will not pursue legal action against two men who streamed the Mundine vs Green boxing bout onto Facebook Live. Brett Hevers and Darren Sharpe posted public apologies on Facebook over the weekend, with the pay-TV giant on Sunday retreating from its previous threats to take them to court. Read more on the saga.

5. The country’s first energy startup accelerator is launching in Sydney. The AFR reports that EnergyLab, to be located at University of Technology Sydney’s Chippendale campus, has backing from Climate-KIC Australia and Jobs for NSW, which has provided a $120,000 grant.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

